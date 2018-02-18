Some flight cancellations due to the snow being reported at Bradley

Snowfall overnight Saturday into Sunday has resulted in several flight cancellations at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

Airport officials said Sunday morning that snow removal efforts were ongoing.

"Some flights are operating as scheduled, however, we are currently seeing a number of cancelled departures this morning as airlines continue adjusting their schedules in response to the storm," explained representative Alisa Sisic, M.S.

If you are headed to Bradley International Airport today, you may want to check in on your flight.

"Passengers who are scheduled to travel today are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport," noted Sisic.

Real time flight status updates are available on the Bradley International Airport website, Click Here!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.