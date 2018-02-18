Multiple ambulance crews called to Southwick accident scene

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident on College Highway in Southwick Sunday afternoon.

Western Mass News spoke with the Southwick police and fire dispatcher and she told us that "multiple ambulances" were called in to the scene.

"Multiple calls came in to 911," the dispatcher added.

This was at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday that police started getting notified about the crash.

No word yet on injuries or just how many vehicles are involved.

We do know that one of the ambulances responding came from Westfield. Further information has not been made immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation and as soon as more details come into our newsroom, we'll provide an update.

