Multiple people including minors transported from Southwick crash scene

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a 5 car accident on College Highway in Southwick Sunday afternoon. We're now learning that "several minors" and 3 adults were transported to area hospitals.

Western Mass News spoke with the Southwick police and fire dispatcher and she told us that "multiple ambulances" were called in to the scene.

"Multiple calls came in to 911," the dispatcher added.

This was at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday that police started getting notified about the crash.

Officer Burt told Western Mass News, "Ambulances responded from Southwick, Agawam, and Westfield...Several minors and 3 adults were sent to area hospitals."

When asked about their conditions, Burt told us, "They're being treated and evaluated." Police believe their injuries are not life threatening.

The 5 car crash happened in the area of 299 College Highway and despite the overnight snowfall, police confirmed with Western Mass News that road conditions were "clear and dry."

No word if any charges or citations will be filed.

The circumstances surrounding the crash itself were not immediately released.

The multi-vehicle accident remains under investigation by the Southwick Police Department.

