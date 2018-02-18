Hadley police warn residents to lock up their vehicles

Hadley Police are warning residents to lock up their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

On Sunday Sgt. Kuc with the Hadley Police Department said they've received a number of reports of "suspicious persons" around parked vehicles in driveways.

The reports have come in from across the community.

"...In a number of areas of town," Kuc explained.

They began to receive the reports on Sunday, February 18th, Western Mass News was told by police.

"Please make sure valuables are out of plain sight, and make sure doors are locked," noted Kuc.

No word yet if anything was actually stolen out of the vehicles.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Hadley Police Department for more details.

If you have any information about these suspicious persons please contact the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.

