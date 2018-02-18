Mostly clear and cold tonight. A spring preview on the way

Our storm system has departed and in it's wake it left about 3-6" of snow in much of western Massachusetts. A warming trend heading our way means that much of the snow will not stick around very long.

Thanks to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 40s we saw some melting of the snow taking place though it has been a bit breezy at times this afternoon. As we head into tonight skies will remain clear and with light winds overnight lows will drop back into the upper teens and lower 20s. There will be a refreeze of any standing water on untreated surfaces

We start out with sunshine tomorrow morning but clouds will increase as a warm front approaches the region. That will bring the chance for some afternoon and evening showers but highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s. The chance for showers could linger into early Tuesday but that's also when a real warm up begins.

A potent upper level ridge building into the Southeast may bring record-breaking highs Tuesday and Wednesday with temps soaring into the 60s and even near 70 Wednesday! We will have a good deal of clouds around, but still nice! A cold front will bring a gradual cool down for the end of the week.

