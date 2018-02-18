Elms student makes national headlines by raising awareness for rare condition

When we first introduced you to Andrew Belliveau a year ago, he had just started to gain some traction with his online challenge to promote awareness for his very rare condition.

Since then he’s appeared on Inside Edition, ESPN, and has gained national attention.

The Pie Face Challenge was created to raise awareness for a rare stomach condition.

Andrew Belliveau, a student at Elms College, battles this rare, incurable stomach condition called gastroparesis. When he started this a few years ago, he didn’t know just how far it would come.

“What gastroparesis is, is essentially having a paralyzed stomach. Meaning you can’t eat, digest, or absorb nutrients,” Belliveau said.

This is a terrible condition that many suffer from in silence. Belliveau’s childhood consisted of constant nausea and vomiting 10-15 times a day.

However, Belliveau wanted to make this rare condition a household name. He began tweeting out to professional athletes and Twitter influencers to take his challenge; smash a pie in your face.

They did, even making it to the mecca of sports, ESPN.

“Hearing the name gastroparesis on a national level is something that I can’t put into words how much it means in the gastroparesis community.”

He's not done yet.

Belliveau has big goals for the future of the challenge including getting a member from every team in major league baseball to participate and more. “I would love to get Ellen involved, I’d say that’s my reach goal,” he said.

A little whip cream and a lot of awareness for a painful condition.

“If the Red Sox and Yankees can come together for this, anybody can.”

If you are interested in taking the challenge, visit the Gastroparesis Pie Face Challenge page on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.