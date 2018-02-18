Six Flags to hire thousands for upcoming season

Six Flags New England is looking to hire more than 3,000 seasonal employees for the next season.

The theme park held several job fairs throughout the weekend, with one more opportunity to participate tomorrow, February 18.

Jennifer McGrath told us Six flags will be hiring for all positions -- including admissions, culinary services, lifeguards, security, retail and rides.

"If you’re looking for a summer job, and to have a blast with our guests, then this is the place to come,” McGrath said. “You name it, we have something for everybody, you can even work with some of our Looney Tunes characters!”

The job fair will take place from 12 to 4 PM at the Six Flags New England Human Resources building located at 1756 Main Street.

For the second year in a row, Six Flags has been named one of the nation's best and brightest companies to work for. Don't miss your chance to apply tomorrow!

