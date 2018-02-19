Final day of Six Flags job fair

It’s the last day of the annual Six Flags job fair as the park gets set to open in April.

The ‘thrill capital of New England’ is looking to hire three thousand people for the season.

The job fair will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at the Human Resources building across the street from the park.

Six Flags said they will be seeing people on a first come, first serve basis, so it’s best to be here early.

The park itself is looking to hire 3,000 people among many different positions which includes rides, games, culinary, medical and security, as well as general park services.

Auditions will also be available for dancers, singers, performers, and of course the technical crew.

Positions start at $11 an hour—employee perks include free park admission for both you and a friend.

Those interested must be 16-years-old, and it’s recommended that you apply online before getting here.

Those who have already gone told Western Mass News it’s essential to find a summer job you can enjoy.

"The fair really helps, everyone is able to meet each other and get the process done fast,” Kyle Sheehan, a job seeker, said. “Get in, do the interview."

There are plenty of things to look forward to this year including another new ride, called: Harley Quinn Spinsanity.

The park said it is inspired by last year’s new ride, The Joker.

