A cold start but huge warm up still on track

This morning is bright and chilly! Watch out for a few icy spots. We had a lot of melting yesterday and now lots of re-freeze.

Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as a warm front approaches the region. The front will bring some late afternoon and evening showers with temperatures reaching into the middle 40's. Clouds will linger into tomorrow morning but then we'll see some sunshine with a huge warm up!

A big upper level ridge building into the Southeast may bring record-breaking highs Tuesday and Wednesday with temps soaring to near 60 tomorrow and even near 70 Wednesday! We'll have clouds mixed with some sunshine with mainly dry conditions! However, as a cold front approaches western Mass Wednesday evening we'll see a few showers however it looks as though this front will dry up as it moves through. A cold front will bring a cool down for the end of the week but with temperatures still above normal!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.