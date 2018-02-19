Temps on the rise through mid-week!

Showers continue for the rest of the evening as a warm front gets ready to pass by and head north. Temperatures won’t move much tonight and will stay nearly steady in the low 40s for a few hours. Overnight, showers end as the front moves north and temps will slowly rise. Expect patchy, dense fog to develop as the warmer air begins moving in.

Our Tuesday begins foggy and cloudy, but dry with temperatures in the 40s. By the afternoon, we will start to see breaks of sunshine and temps around 60! The record to beat is 62-and we may get very close. The more sun that breaks through, the warmer we will get here in western Mass. We stay mild and get foggy again Tuesday night, then once fog burns off Wednesday, temps go up!

An upper level ridge over the East will help bring record-high temps to many Wednesday. Temperatures should get into the middle 60s at least, but many may hit 70 in the valley-especially if we get a few hours of at least partial sunshine. A cold front will come into our area by Wednesday evening with a shower, then we turn cooler.

Temps fall back into the 40s for Thursday and Friday and we stay unsettled and mostly cloudy. Showers are possible Thursday, then we briefly clear and turn colder Thursday night. Friday becomes cloudy and chilly with a chance for an afternoon wintry mix/rain as a disturbance moves by. Another round of a wintry mix changing to rain is possible Sunday. Sunshine should finally return Monday with temps lingering in the middle to upper 40s-still above normal for this time of year.

