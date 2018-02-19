Springfield police respond to reports of shots fired

Springfield police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Forest Park Avenue.

Police said the reports of the shots fired were in the area of 80 Forest Park Avenue around 6:22 Monday morning.

Police have confirmed with Western Mass News that nobody was shot, but they are investigating.

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

