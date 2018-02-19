Rollover on 91 North causes delays

A rollover on 91 North caused some backups this Monday morning.
State police told Western Mass News that the crash happened in the area of the Longmeadow curve.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Click here for a real time traffic map.
