Man arrested after transporting too much alcohol in his van

A Massachusetts man is under arrest following a traffic stop in Boston.
Mass. State Police said that that troopers were on-patrol around 12:30 a.m. Monday when they pulled over a minivan in Boston for a motor vehicle violation.
Troopers began speaking with the driver, identified as 49-year-old Edwin Loyola-Delvalle of Waltham, and reportedly saw a large amount of alcohol in the back of the van.
An investigation found that Loyola-Delvalle was allegedly transporting 30.375 gallons of malt liquor and 8.7 gallons of alcoholic beverage.
State Police explained that Massachusetts General Law only allows the transport of 20 gallons of a malt beverage or three gallons of any alcoholic beverages at a time without a permit or license for alcohol transportation.
"The investigation determined that the defendant intended to sell the alcohol," State Police added.
Troopers also reportedly found a bag containing 0.6 grams of what's believed to be cocaine.
Loyola-Delvalle was arrested and charged with possession of a Class B drug (cocaine), unlawfully transport liquor, and motor vehicle lights violation.
Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.
