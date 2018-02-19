Man arrested after transporting too much alcohol in his van

A Massachusetts man is under arrest following a traffic stop in Boston.

Mass. State Police said that that troopers were on-patrol around 12:30 a.m. Monday when they pulled over a minivan in Boston for a motor vehicle violation.

Troopers began speaking with the driver, identified as 49-year-old Edwin Loyola-Delvalle of Waltham, and reportedly saw a large amount of alcohol in the back of the van.

An investigation found that Loyola-Delvalle was allegedly transporting 30.375 gallons of malt liquor and 8.7 gallons of alcoholic beverage.

State Police explained that Massachusetts General Law only allows the transport of 20 gallons of a malt beverage or three gallons of any alcoholic beverages at a time without a permit or license for alcohol transportation.

"The investigation determined that the defendant intended to sell the alcohol," State Police added.

Troopers also reportedly found a bag containing 0.6 grams of what's believed to be cocaine.

Loyola-Delvalle was arrested and charged with possession of a Class B drug (cocaine), unlawfully transport liquor, and motor vehicle lights violation.

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.