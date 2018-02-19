Driver cited for driving 108 MPH on Mass. highway

Authorities are urging drivers to watch their speed after a weekend traffic stop in eastern Massachusetts.

Mass. State Police said that a trooper was monitoring traffic along I-495 south on Sunday when he measured a vehicle traveling 108 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

The vehicle was pulled over in Hopkinton and the driver was issued a ticket for $435.

State Police are using the incident to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding.

"Please keep in mind that when you are speeding at dangerous speeds, you are not only endangering yourself, but the motorists around you. Be kind, courteous, and think of others. We don't want to have to respond to a crash that could result in serious or fatal injuries, especially if it's caused by careless decisions," state police noted.

