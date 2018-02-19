Crash closes two lanes of I-291 East in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crash closes two lanes of I-291 East in Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two lanes of I-291 in Springfield are closed due to a crash.

Mass. State Police said that they were called out to that crash involving a car and a box truck near exit 4 on the eastbound side of the highway shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

An ambulance has been called to the scene.  However, it is not yet known if there are any injuries.

The two left lanes are currently closed.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays or seek alternate routes if possible.

