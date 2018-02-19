W.Mass communities turn to the state for pothole repair funding

From snow on Sunday, to possible 70 degree temperatures in just a few days, the wild weather has impacted many roads in cities and towns across western Massachusetts.



Fluctuating temperatures have been a perfect formula for potholes to form, and many communities are close to depleting their budgets for pothole repairs.



Greenfield Public Works Director Donald Ouellette told Western Mass News those pesky potholes pop up much earlier in the season, which means the town is in desperate need for funding to fix them.



"We've got potholes where you normally don't get see them until March. We've got two crews out constantly filling pot holes and they are doing about six tons a day of the cold patch " said Ouellette.

Cold patch is a temporary fix used when black top manufacturers are closed during winter months.



Like many other DPW Directors in the Baystate, potholes have pitted their portion of the budget, so Ouellette has a plea to Beacon Hill.



"If Gov. Baker is listening to this we could use the pothole money again this year," Ouellette added.



Last week, Gov. Baker filed a bill for funding for road repair projects.



The formula on how much each town gets is based on number of miles of streets, population, and employment.



In the past, Greenfield has received funding from the state that Ouellette said varied between $80,000 to $90,000.



Ouellette told Western Mass News that money was used to fix tough areas like Silver Street.

Any money from this year's bill, according to Ouellette, will go towards repairing the roads with what he called a 'full depth patch'.

"Another week closer to spring although the next four weeks in New England can be really nasty. It's not spring yet," Ouellette noted.



The bill filed by the governor is working its way through the house and senate.



State transportation officials have until March 1 to let cities and towns know how much funding they can expect to receive.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.