Food pantry closed until repairs are made to Holyoke church

A Holyoke church and the food pantry inside are closed after winter weather damaged the roof causing it to collapse.

This church has officially closed its doors until repairs can be made, meaning those who use the food pantry inside have to find somewhere else to go.

This winter's snow and rain are blamed for severe damage at the Iglesia El Dios Incomparable in Holyoke.

A small part of a tower collapsed closing the building and sidewalk until repairs can be made.

However, this effects more than churchgoers.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Pastor Ruben Soto said: "We want to inform the public, specially our good people who benefits from our food pantry that the office will remained closed until further notice."



The food pantry inside the church is closed as well.

Soto went on to say, "We want to thank all the community for their support and we the church are working hard to make all the repairs as soon as possible."

As crews worked to fix the building, other food pantries and soup kitchens in Holyoke are prepared for more people.

"We do find more people in need and we do try to accommodate them," said Jasmine Colon, kitchen manager at Kate's Kitchen.

Kate's Kitchen open 24/7 and they saw double the people this weekend who needed a hot meal.

"It has been a little more crowded. We did have a good amount yesterday. We had about 180 for lunch yesterday and that's just lunch, so I can imagine there is an abundance of people that need it," Colon added.

On a typical lunch day, they see about half as many people, but that's okay Colon said. They are ready to help anyone who walks through their doors.

Soto told Western Mass News that he is working with insurance companies to try and get the building fixed as soon as possible so people can come back to church and the food pantry.

