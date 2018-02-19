Gun owner shares opinion on rifles in viral video

Just days after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, a New York gun owner declares his opinion about the type of gun used.

The AR-15 has been used in several mass shootings nationwide.

A New York gun owner is speaking out with a new viral video using #oneless to talk about the danger of the type of gun used in the school shooting in Parkland, FL.

The video has been viewed more than 10 million times on Facebook.

"I'm a firm believer in the Second Amendment. I even have it tattooed on my arm. A lot of people have said to me 'What do you need to own a weapon like that for? It's only purpose is to kill' and I'll be honest, it's a lot of fun to shoot," said Scott Pappalardo.



You might be thinking that this video could go in any direction.

"I've never killed anything with it," Pappalardo added.

Pappalardo posted a video to Facebook, holding an AR-15 similar to the rifle used in last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL where 17 people died.

"When do we change?" Pappalardo asked.

Pappalardo gave Western Mass News permission to use his video in this story.

After Sandy Hook, where the gunman used an AR-15 to kill 20 children and six adults, Pappalardo said he told his wife he would gladly have given up his gun if it would save the life of just one child.

"I guess my words were just empty words," Pappalardo said.

From Newtown, CT to Las Vegas to Parkland, FL this month, at least 17 more lives have been lost at the hands of a gunman with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle.

"When do we make laws that say maybe a weapon like this isn't acceptable in today's society? There's a lot of blame people can put on the desensitizing with video games and the internet, bad parenting, mental illness. But ultimately, it's a gun like this one that takes away the lives. This is the end result," Pappalardo noted.

To make his point, Pappalardo takes action by cutting his AR-15 in half with a saw.

"People have always said there's so many of them out there. Well, now, there's one less," Pappalardo said.

Pappalardo says he could have sold the gun and made $600, but he worried about who could have gotten their hands on it.

"I'm gonna make sure this weapon will never be able to take a life," Pappalardo explained.

To end his video, Pappalardo leaves viewers with a message.

"I pray that it doesn't take the barrel of one of these guns pointed at your child to change your mind," Pappalardo said.

Over the phone, Pappalardo added that instead of using a saw, he encourages people who want to join his movement to turn their AR-15 rifles into their local police department.

