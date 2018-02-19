Wild New England weather has many talking

From snow, to possibly 70 degree temperatures in less than a week, the roller coaster that is winter in New England continues its crazy ride.

There's an old saying that if you don't like the weather in New England wait five minutes, well, this week if you wait a few days that's going tone true.

"We moved here from four years ago from Virginia and the seasons are a little different so I'm still acclimating to the longer winter," said Mark Arnold.



Later this week, temperatures are expected to possibly reach 70 degrees which is way above normal, and could break records.



Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said history will repeat itself this week as new England lines up on the warm side of the jet stream.



"When the cold front came thru to cool us off very often when you have big temperature differences that can get thunderstorms and severe weather in fact we had a tornado that went through Conway," said Brown.

That tornado the first ever to touch down in February in the Baystate, tearing through homes and destroying a historic barn.



"We are not anticipating that when the front moves through on Wednesday night it looks like it will be a lot weaker we could showers," Brown added.



While many see the warm temperatures as a sign of an early spring, Meteorologist Dan Brown said, "last year after we had the warm end of February we had a snowy March I'm not saying it's going to happen this time around but it doesn't mean winter is over just because it's warming around this week."

