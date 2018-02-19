Westfield boy author of three books, working on fourth

A Westfield boy can now add becoming an author to his list of accomplishments at only 9 years old.

Ayden Rogalski has had three books published and two of them have a special meaning in honor of President's Day.

While most kids play video games or sports outside, 9-year-old Ayden Rogalski had other plans.



It all started when his was five when Ayden would go to flea markets with his mom and pick out old collectibles and books and fell in love with Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.



"I know one fact is George Washington had wooden teeth and he was I think smaller president and he had real hair, not a wig. My favorite president is Abraham Lincoln. He freed the slaves" said Rogalski.

Ayden told Western Mass News he wanted to translate his love for the presidents into something else.



"I was sitting in my moms car and my mom was driving and I said I want to make a book and so then she said okay," Rogalski added.

With the help of a self-publishing site through Amazon, 'Ayden's \Washington', 'Ayden's Abraham' and 'Ayden's Titantic' are all on display inside his mom's country store in Westfield.



"My friends are proud. They say sometimes I read to my class and sometimes they get crowded around me and say stuff to me and it's really fun," Rogalski noted.



Ayden is currently working on a book right now called 'Ayden's Home' which is going to be all about the city of Westfield where he grew up.

You can find Ayden's books at Country Home Primitives in Westfield or on Amazon.com

