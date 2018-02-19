Local students advocate for change following Florida shooting

Teenagers across the nation are speaking out after last week's deadly shootings at a Parkland, Florida high school.

Students here in western Massachusetts are among those advocating for change towards gun control and safety in schools.

People all around the world watched the mass shooting at Majority Stoneman Douglas High School unfold.



"Something like that shouldn't be able to happen or thought of to happen," said 8th Grade student Malissa Eve Naylor.



A school shooting is something that has become a scary reality for parents and students.



"We didn't have to worry about things like this when I was in school now as our kids getting ready for school its in the back of our minds. Florida, Sandy Hook, Columbine, its like whats going to happen," said Kelly LaRoe.



Students across the nation, including here in western Massachusetts, are now demanding change following the lead of the survivors in Florida.



"It's really important to get involved because its happen to maybe not us but students just like us. I'm in high school it could've happened in Springfield but it happened in Florida," said Na'tyia Naylor.



"School should be a safe zone for kids to learn and expand their minds, should not worry about guns in their school,

said Roderick Sellars, 11th grade Springfield student.



There are two events planned in March to protest gun laws.

The first will be the 'National School Walkout' will be on March 14 at 10 a.m. in each time zone.

It calls for students, faculty, parents, and others to walk out of school for 17 minutes one minute for each person who was killed in the Florida school shooting.

The second 'March For Our Lives' event is scheduled for March 24 where protesters will take to the streets of Washington D.C. demanding for safety become a priority and that we end gun violence in our schools.

Students and parents told Western Mass News they hope marching can create some change.

If not immediately, they said they will make sure their message is so loud, elected officials won't be able to ignore it.



President Trump will be hosting a listening session on school safety this Wednesday where he will meet with students and teachers.

It's unclear if anyone from Majority Stoneman Douglas High School will be there.

