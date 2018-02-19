Research on smartphone usage and it's impact on health

In this day in age we're constantly attached to our cell phones, but did you know yours could be aging your skin?

Doctor Andrew Salner is the director of the Hartford Hospital Cancer Institute.

He said that while there isn't a lot of research on the aging effects of HEV light, in theory, it could be very damaging.

"HEV is high energy visible light which is also called blue light or near UV light which is a type of light radiation that comes out of the cell phone," he noted.

But could the light your smartphone gives off be aging your skin?

"It penetrates the skin a little bit more deeply and that's why some researchers have speculated that there may be injuries to tissues below the skins surface in the connective tissues that could lead potentially to wrinkling or skin injury but we don't yet have research to demonstrate that. We also know that people have orthopedic issues related to looking at their cell phone and there's also issues with the cleanliness of the cell phone and whether there's an increased risk of infection or other things," Dr. Salner continued.

While the research hasn't come back on that, there is something else to think about.

"I think one of the greater concerns is that we know that the refection off the screen of the phone or the ipad can significantly by some 30 or 40 percent increase the amount of ultraviolet radiation if you're outside that you might get from sun exposure," Dr. Salner noted.

Dr. Salner's advice is so slather on the sunscreen and:

"I think we just have to use our own good common sense when it comes to using our cell phone and try to limit it to times when we really need it and recognize that there may be unintended consequences to using it all the time," he said.

