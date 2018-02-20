Need a getaway?

It's that time of year again. You are wearing layer upon layer, driving down a snowy road and all of a sudden you realize: this isn't where you want to be.

You want some sunshine! You want to feel the salty air of some oceanfront getaway while your friends back in New England suffer through yet another brutal winter.

The good news? There are plenty of deals to be found that can give you an escape to some place warm.

Denise Nowak, with Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that this time of year is always busy with people looking for that last minute getaway.

“Every day there is somebody calls who says the same thing, 'I want to go somewhere, but I don't know where,'” Nowak said.

Nowak explained there are a few places people should look into if they're planning a trip somewhere warm, especially if they're looking for a great deal that’s all inclusive.

“A great island to go to is Barbados if you're looking for something different,” she said. “The best places to go are Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Riviera Maya in Mexico.

She also said that places hard hit by the hurricanes last year can still be on your list.

“San Juan is up and operating. The Condado section is doing fine. The cruise ship pier? Wide open. Yes, you can fly into San Juan, you can take a cruise.”

Western Mass News took a look at some of the latest prices ourselves to compare. And if you're feeling like a trip to the east Caribbean, you may be in luck.

This coming weekend a 10-day cruise that makes stops in places like Saint John departs from New York harbor. It can be yours for 68 dollars a night!

Or, perhaps if you want to wait a little longer, you can basically do the same cruise leaving on March 17th for three bucks cheaper.

“The benefit to a cruise is that you get to go to different islands,” Nowak said. “Granted you're only there for maybe 8 hours, at those islands, but at least you get the feel of that island and maybe you want to go back there in another year or two.”

Some of the flights out of Bradley International Airport this weekend also scream paradise.

This coming Friday you could fly south to Miami, be there before lunchtime, and return on Monday night for under $400.

Some say that west is best. A flight to Hollywood would run a hair over $400 if you flew out of Bradley, according to Expedia.

But if you made the trip to Boston to fly, your travel would could be cheaper. Some flights we saw offered savings of nearly $200!

“Out of Boston has a lot more flights than we do, especially into LA,” Nowak said. “They've got non-stop flights. It is less expensive out of Boston for something like that.”

And as with all vacations, things may pop up that make you have to cut your trip short or cancel it entirely, Nowak said the best way to be prepared for that is travel insurance.

“One of your children gets an ear infection, doctor says na-ah, you're not going on a plane. You're going to be covered. If you didn't have the insurance you're going to lose all of your money.”

