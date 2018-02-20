Trial to begin for man charged with fatal hit and run

The trial for Miguel Garcia, the man who police said fatally ran over another man with his car while trying to flee the scene of an accident, is set to begin Tuesday.

The 55-year-old was driving down 91 South around 2 a.m. back in 2015, according to police, when he was involved in a 3-car crash.

Police said the crash began after one car driven by 26-year-old, James Sexton, was following another too closely and made an unsafe lane change, all under the influence. Police added that 2 cars collided before Garcia’s vehicle slowly came up on the crash.

It was then, according to police, that a man had stopped to help out those involved in the accident, 21-year-old Jeremy Ramos, only law enforcement say Garcia hit this man with his car and took off.

Ramos died from his injuries.

Garcia's lawyer says that his girlfriend was hurt in his car, so an ambulance took her to the hospital on scene, and he went with her, not intentionally leaving the crash.

Garcia changed his plea in October and is charged with motor vehicle homicide along with leaving the scene of an accident.

Police have also charged Sexton, the one they say caused the accident, for several different reasons.

