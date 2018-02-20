Spring in the air with near record warmth today and tomorrow

It's a mild and cloudy start with areas of fog out there so be sure to use a little extra caution. It will be a balmy day with breaks of sunshine and temps around 60! The record to beat is 62-and we may get very close. We stay mild with patchy fog overnight. Temperatures will stay near 50!

Tomorrow will be even warmer as high pressure anchors itself off shore. Temperatures should get into the middle 60s at least, but some may hit 70 in the valley. A cold front will come into our area by tomorrow evening with a shower, then we turn cooler.

Temps fall back into the low 40s both Thursday and Friday and we stay unsettled and mostly cloudy. The cold front will stall to our south on Thursday as an area of low pressure forms along it. This will bring us a period of rain or even some wet snow late in the day. The best chance for a minor accumulation would be across Franklin County. Another wave of low pressure will bring a cold rain Friday afternoon and night.

