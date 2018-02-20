Record-breaking warmth again tomorrow, then some big changes

A record-breaking warm day here in western Mass! We hit 67 degrees around 4pm this afternoon, breaking the old record of 62 set back in 1994.

Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy again tonight with developing fog. Temperatures will stay mild tonight, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s! We should be foggy around sunrise or at least cloudy as you head out the door. Fog will burn off during the morning and skies should turn partly cloudy to even mostly sunny for a few hours-helping bring temps up quickly. We should have no problem beating a record high temp of 61 (2002) as temperatures soar to near or even slightly over 70 degrees. We will also have another breezy day with wind gusts to 20-25mph out of the southwest.

A cold front is on the way for Wednesday evening and will bring in more clouds and a few spotty rain showers as it passes by. Very little rain is expected, so overall we are looking at a dry and fabulous day!

A cold front will push to our south Thursday and high pressure builds to our north-bringing in much colder air (about 30-35 degrees colder). The front stays close enough to keep skies cloudy and another wave of low pressure moving along it will push precip back into southern New England. Temps will be falling throughout the day, so we may begin as a rain/snow mix, then change to a wet snow in the afternoon. Not much will stick to roads, but we could see an inch in the valley and 1-3 inches in the hills and Berkshires-weather whiplash!

Our weather pattern remains cool and unsettled to end the week with lots of clouds again Friday. Temps only make it to about 40 degrees and a warm front will lift to the north in the evening, bringing rain showers back to the valley Friday night. Some freezing rain may occur in the hill towns, but temps should rise overnight, changing everyone to rain. We turn milder Saturday with highs in the low 50s, but are still mostly cloudy. Another cold front will bring rain showers back Sunday, which may mix at first in the morning, then go back to rain.

Behind the front, we finally get some sunshine early next week with temps returning to the mid and upper 40s.

