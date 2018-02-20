Springfield police look to ID shoplifting suspect

The Springfield Police Department is looking for your help in identifying a suspect who they say stole from a Big Y on Saturday.

Springfield police PIO, Ryan Walsh, said in a post to Twitter that the incident occurred at the Big Y on St. James Avenue.

"He pulled a needle from his pocket and threatened an employee when he was confronted," Walsh said.

It is unclear what was taken. Walsh only said that "some items" were stolen.

If you know this man, you are encouraged to contact police at: 413-787-6355 or through the Text-A-Tip line.

