Crews respond to fire on Randall Street in Palmer

Emergency crews in Palmer are responding to reports of a fire on Randall Street.
It is unclear if the road is closed at this time or if anyone has been injured.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.