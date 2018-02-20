Crews respond to fire on Shearer St. in Palmer - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews respond to fire on Shearer St. in Palmer

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews have been able to knock down a fire in Palmer.

Firefighters were called to Shearer Street shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Six people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No Injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.