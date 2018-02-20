Crews respond to fire on Shearer St. in Palmer

Emergency crews have been able to knock down a fire in Palmer.
Firefighters were called to Shearer Street shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Six people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
No Injuries were reported.
