Mild temps have some hitting the golf course

Tuesday's warm weather is bringing a big boost to some local businesses.

The owner of East Mountain Country Club said that it's not unusual to have golf-worthy days in January or February, but this week's forecast is really a gift weather-wise



There are some folks out on the green today, as well as teeing off and enjoying the sunshine.

There was even a person fishing in one of the ponds on the course. Sadly, it didn't look like they caught anything.

The owner of the course said that he has actually booked up the slots for tomorrow as temps are expected to climb even higher than today.

However, not every business is winning out with this weather. We'll have more on that tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

