Springfield Police cracking down on off-highway vehicles

Police in Springfield are cracking down on off-highway vehicles that are being illegally driven on city streets and they are looking for your help.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the department is looking for any videos - including dash cam, cell phone, and home and business surveillance video - so police can try and identify the off-highway vehicles, their operators, and where those vehicles may be stored.

Officials note that people cannot legally ride such vehicles - including dirt bikes, motocross bikes, ATVs, and any other off-highway vehicle - anywhere in Springfield.

"This is a serious public safety concern, which will only grow as the weather warms up. Often times people ride these off highway vehicles in groups, erratically through the city disobeying traffic laws," Walsh explained.

Police note that all offenders are subject to arrest and prosecution for all offenses committed on a public way.

Several dirt bikes have been reportedly stolen in the past few months, either from sheds, garages, or failed internet transactions. Investigators note that some of those stolen vehicles have been recovered, but hope that with the public's help, others can be returned to their rightful owners.

"If you have any video of people riding these off-highway vehicles illegally in the streets of our city or pictures of locations where they are being stored, we hope you may be able to share that as well so that we can possibly identify some of these bikes," Walsh said.

If you see anyone riding an off-highway vehicle on a Springfield street or sidewalk, you are urged to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Traffic Unit at (413) 787-6333 or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

