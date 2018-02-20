Pittsfield man pleads not guilty to murder charge

A Pittsfield man has been arraigned on charges related to the 2017 murder of another man.

Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, said that 39-year-old J.C. Chadwell pleaded not guilty to charges including first degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident on July 4, 2017 in which prosecutors allege Chadwell shot 39-year-old Paul Henry of Pittsfield on John Street in Pittsfield.

Following today's court appearance, Judge John Agostini ordered Chadwell held without right to bail.

