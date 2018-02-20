Dog rescued after falling through the ice of Springfield pond

A dog is safely back on shore after having to be rescued from a Springfield pond Tuesday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that around emergency crews were called to Five Mile Pond around 2:45 p.m. today for an ice rescue.

Leger noted that a man was escorted off of the ice, then the man's Labrador retriever, named Nora, was rescued from the icy pond water with a rescue sled.

No injuries were reported.

