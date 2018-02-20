Warm weather helps boost local businesses

Tuesday's temperatures set a record during school vacation week and local businesses are benefiting from the warmer weather.

The February thaw had golfers in western Massachusetts breaking out the clubs on Tuesday which kept the owner at the East Mountain Country Club both busy and ecstatic.

"Any golf in February is a good day but when you get a full boat it's even better," said East Mountain Country Club Ted Perez Jr.

Many golfers took to the green at the country club to soak up the sun and get in a few swings.

Tee times have filled up quick with even warmer weather on the way for Wednesday.



"Tomorrow I am pretty much filled from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m." said Perez Jr.



Golfers like Richard Stone and his friends had a friendly bet going on Tuesday's game, and they were playing with some winter rules.



"The flags are frozen in so you just gotta putt hit the top of the ice, if it hits the ice and goes over it's good," Stone said.

"We'll be out here tomorrow anytime it gets about 50 you come out in the winter," Stone continued.



Perez Jr. said that he will be keeping an eye on the weather to make the call as to if the course will be open following this warm up.

