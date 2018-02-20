Parents take proactive measures during February flu season

There may be no denying the constant flu concerns even as students across western Massachusetts try to enjoy their February break.

Hundreds of kids and their parents will spend some time at the Holyoke Children's Museum during vacation.

While children have their fun, parents and staff are keeping a close eye as the flu continues to linger.



Mike Owsiak brings his 5-year-old grandson Henry to the museum all the time.

He told Western Mass News the staff does a good job at keeping things clean and tidy.



"There's just so much to do, he enjoys every time we come," said Owsiak.



Museum Director Susan Kelley and her team work daily to keep things sanitary like tables, chairs, and anything children put their hands on.

Kelley said everything is wiped down with Clorox wipes and Lysol.

There are also bins scattered around to collect toys that have been in kid's mouths for cleaning, and a professional crew comes in twice a week to disinfect.



Kelly Palasciano told Western Mass News the flu is not something to mess around with.

"My daughter got the flu, so she had it. It was really short-lived. She was just really sick, and then they did the tests and said she had it, but then she was better in actually a few days. We got really lucky I think. She had the flu shots, so I think that lessened her case," she said.



Palasciano recommends getting a flu shot, and said it's worth it when it comes to keeping your kids healthy.

