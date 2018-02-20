Longtime friends reunited to run MGM Springfield's table games

MGM Springfield's $950 million casino is set to open this fall.

The casino is currently in the process of hiring 3,000 employees, including some 450 table dealers.

A picture shows Al Foschini and Robert Westerfield together 37 years ago.

Young table dealers, these two buddies are now working together for MGM Springfield.

"I've been in the business roughly 38 years. I started with Caesar's in Atlantic City in 1979," Foschini said.

Westerfield added, "I started just like folks in this room. An opportunity was there, thought it looked interesting, went to school, paid attention, learned and 38 years later - same as Al - we've worked our way through the ranks and very happy to be here with MGM."

We spoke with Foschini and Westerfield recently when MGM unveiled its gaming school to train table dealers in games like blackjack, poker, craps, and roulette.

Foschini is a casino shift manager and Westerfield is vice president of table games for MGM Springfield.

They've come a long way with the company.

Their advice for being a good table dealer?

"The advice would be pay attention, learn the game. At the end, you'll be very successful," Foschini said.

Westerfield added, "Practice and really wanting to have it. The other piece is the intangible, the personality, and that engagement we look for, naturally need the skills."

MGM's new Springfield casino opens this fall and with that new casino comes an old friendship - two buddies whose friendship goes back a long way, coming together to help run the gaming operation in Springfield.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.