City of Chicopee uses new technique to patch potholes

The extreme weather fluctuations this winter has produced a pothole problem across western Massachusetts.



Typically, public works crews turn to cold patch to fill in potholes which is used when black top manufacturers are closed during the winter months.



In Chicopee, the Department of Public Works said instead of using cold patch to fill in the potholes, they utilize two pieces of equipment that heat asphalt for a more permanent fix.

A few years ago, the city made the decision to stray from the traditional cold patch.



"The cold patch only lasts for two days. It's almost useless and a complete waste of time and money," said Chicopee DPW Director Jeffrey Neece.

There's another solution to fix the pothole problem in Chicopee.

"They are called hot boxes and essential they reheat asphalt," Neece explained.



Chicopee purchased hot boxes under chapter 90, the transportation funds distributed to 351 cities and towns in the state.

This year, Neece told Western Mass News they’ve gotten some extra help from a local asphalt company.



"Andrix the local asphalt company has opened early this year on Thursdays and Fridays which helps all the communities," Neece noted.



Monday through Wednesday two trailers heat six tons of asphalt to well over 300 degrees.

The next morning they hit the street to fill the pesky problem.



If you’re a resident of Chicopee, you can report issues like pot holes through your phone. Visit the link here to find out more.

