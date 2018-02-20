Minnechaug student organizes rally after Florida school shooting

A sophomore at Minnechaug Regional High School is organizing a rally on Wednesday to push for change when it comes to violence in schools.

The rally will take place Wednesday afternoon at a park behind Main Street in Wilbraham next to the Village Store and Cafe.



Jamison Rohan, and many of her fellow classmates were affected by the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Now, she's asking her fellow students to come out to the rally as a show of support.



"I've been so disensitzed to these things because of how many there have been. It didn't hit me until I heard the stories about what the people really went through," said Rohan.

Since last week's shooting she decided to take matters into her own hands and within 24 hours, she organized a student rally demanding for something to be done.

"We have to come out and we have to be doing something about it because the movement #neveragain, can't happen again," Rohan noted.



Rohan is asking her fellow students and friends to come to 462 Main Street in Wilbraham from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.



"Bring signs, bring your voices, you can wear orange which is the color of the gun reform movement," Rohan added.



She’s hoping the rally will turn things around and make a bold statement.



"Our school administration listens to our voices, at least in my opinion, and I think that’s really amazing," Rohan noted.



Rohan told Western Mass News she let Wilbraham Police know the rally will be happening and they will be present at the rally to make sure things run smoothly.

