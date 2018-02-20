East Longmeadow PD investigate shooting on Lombard Ave.

East Longmeadow Police are investigating a shooting on Lombard Avenue Tuesday night.

Western Mass News was told police responded to the area after they received a report of shots fired around 8:45 p.m.

Two shell casings were found on Lombard Avenue. Luckily, no one was hurt.

When our crew arrived to the scene there were three police cruisers, one was blocking the street.

Police added that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact East Longmeadow Police by calling 413-525-5440.

