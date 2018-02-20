Holyoke addresses financial issues during city council meeting

Holyoke City Councilors addressed a scam last summer that cost the city nearly $10,000.

Tuesday night's meeting also comes days after city auditor Josh Pueschel resigned, citing the mistakes as one of his reasons.

City Councilors told Western Mass News they still have a lot of questions after this financial mishap came to light. One of the main concerns being transparency.

Last summer city treasurer Sandra Smith fell victim to a cyber attack known as 'spoofing'.

Smith admitted to Western Mass News that she wired nearly $10,000 to who she thought was a city department head at their request.

[RELATED: Holyoke's treasurer discusses 'spoofing' incident that cost city nearly $10K]

She explained that the email she received looked like it came from the cell phone number of that department head, and this didn't raise any red flags because she's gotten emails like that from him in the past.

Holyoke city councilors have been vocal about the mistake that it happened in June, but they only just learned about it last week.

"I know the people of this city. Homeowners, taxpayers, are talking about saving the people money. $10,000 being transferred out is not the drop the dime and I've said that before. I've heard others make the argument mistakes happen, not when how many times this has happened in the department before," said city councilor Nelson Roman.

Treasurer Smith has already changed the way money is disbursed to avoid another incident.

During Tuesday's meeting the council did vote to ask the state office of the inspector general look into the city's finances.

They also want the public service subcommittee to meet and discuss procedures and protocols about transferring funds going forward.

As for the 'spoofing' incident, police did investigate and a suspect was later identified on Long Island, New York.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.