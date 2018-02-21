Our next storm could bring more ice to the Berkshires

Temperatures will rise a bit this evening and stay steady much of the overnight hours-in the middle 30s for most. Some fog is possible early on, otherwise we are just mostly cloudy. Some partial clearing will occur Saturday morning and we may go partly cloudy for a few hours into the early afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the lower and middle 50s for the afternoon. Skies turn overcast by the evening ahead of our next storm system.

SUNDAY: Low pressure will head toward the Great Lakes Saturday night and a front moving up from the south will bring in a wave of wet weather for Sunday morning. With high pressure to our north, cold air may get trapped for a time, allowing our precip to begin as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. As a warm front moves north, we will see a changeover to rain in the lower valley to eventually central Franklin County. However, freezing rain looks to linger along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires into the mid-afternoon, which could lead to ice accumulation up to a quarter inch. North of Rt. 2 may also pick up an inch or two of snow at the start of the storm. Ice and snow accumulations will be lower farther south.

Wet weather comes to an end Sunday late afternoon and evening and we dry out for a few days. High pressure will build in bringing sunshine Monday to Wednesday along with above normal temperatures in the low to mid 50s during the afternoon and 20s at night. It is looking cooler and more unsettled for Thursday and Friday with showers/mixing possible.



Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.