Record warmth today but snow in the forecast

Yesterday was a record-breaking day with spring-like warmth here in western Mass! We hit 67 degrees breaking the old record of 62 set back in 1994 and we record warmth is expected today as well!

It's a mild and murky start with areas of fog. However, the fog will burn off during this morning and skies will become mostly sunny for a few hours-helping bring temps up quickly. We should have no problem beating the record high temp of 61 (2002) as temperatures soar to near or even slightly over 70 degrees. We will also have another breezy day with wind gusts to 20-25mph out of the southwest.

A cold front is on the way for this evening and will bring in more clouds and a few spotty rain showers as it passes by. Very little rain is expected, so overall we are looking at a dry and fabulous day!

A cold front will push to our south tomorrow with high pressure building to our north-bringing in much colder air (about 30-35 degrees colder). The front stays close enough to keep skies cloudy and another wave of low pressure moving along it will push precip back into southern New England. Temps will be falling throughout the day, so we may begin as a rain/snow mix, then change to a wet snow in the afternoon. Not much will stick to roads, but we could see an inch in the valley and 1-2 inches in the hills and Berkshires!

Our weather pattern remains cool and unsettled to end the week with lots of clouds again Friday. Temps only make it to about 40 degrees and a warm front will lift to the north in the evening, bringing rain showers back to the valley Friday. There may be a bit of freezing rain north and west. We turn milder Saturday with highs in the low 50s, but are still mostly cloudy. Another cold front will bring another period of rain Sunday, which may mix at first in the morning, then go back to rain.

Behind the front, we finally get some sunshine early next week with temps returning to the mid and upper 40s.