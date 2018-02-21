Wet snow ending, then roads turn icy

Wet snow will taper off this evening as low pressure heads out of southern New England. Behind the low, temperatures continue to fall with many reaching low to mid 20s overnight. Untreated roads and walkways will become icy-something that could impact a late night or early morning walk/drive.

Friday morning begins cold and dry with black ice a concern for commuters. High pressure to our northeast will give us a chilly day with highs struggling to get to 40 and our next system is already on the way for the afternoon. A chilly rain will begin mid-afternoon for the valley with a risk for sleet/ice pellets to mix in on occasion, but a few in the Berkshires and hill towns may see brief freezing rain before changing to rain. Wet weather tapers off Friday evening with overnight temperatures staying slightly above freezing.

Our weekend starts off on a decent weather note with milder air moving in Saturday. High temps look to get into the low 50s in the afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our unsettled weather pattern continues however, and our next system begins moving in Saturday night with more clouds.

Sunday’s storm will be tricky as moisture moves in from the south and southwest and high pressure carrying cold air sets up to our north-northeast. We’ve seen this setup a few times this winter and typically our change from a wintry mix to rain doesn’t happen quickly. Snow or a wintry mix should begin before sunrise Sunday morning and last through much of the morning. A warm front will try to lift northward, which would change any mix over to rain. It’s very possible south of the Mass Pike sees this change and folks north, don’t. One to watch as we will see a good amount of precip with this storm.

Behind a cold front, we begin drying out Sunday night and some sunshine is on the way to start the work and school week! High pressure will give us sun and low 50s Monday and Tuesday and potentially a warmer day Wednesday ahead of our next front, which could bring a wintry mix by Thursday.



