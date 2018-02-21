Rally in Wilbraham following Florida school shooting

A Wilbraham high school student, Jamison Rohan, is pushing for change in the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida which killed 17 people.

Rohan took the initiative to set up a rally, which took place on Wednesday, February 21.

She encouraged people to bring signs and wear orange, the color that has become a national symbol in an effort to end gun violence.

Rohan is just a sophomore at Minnechaug Regional High School. She said after seeing the events that unfolded in Florida last week, she knew it was time to step up; showing support not only for the victims, but to come together and make a change.

The ‘Never Again’ movement is being seen across the country, including Parkland, and Rohan said it’s as simple as that.

Minnechaug Regional High School administration listened to what Rohan had to say, which helped encourage her to put the rally together.

Rohan hoped her fellow students would join the rally because according to her, something must be done.

"I've been so desensitized to these things because of how many there have been,” she said. "It didn't hit me until I heard the stories about what the people really went through."

The rally came as the White House was set to host a listening session for teachers and students impacted by past school shootings, including members of the Parkland community.

The White House session provides the opportunity to discuss efforts to ensure safety at schools across the country. Law enforcement was invited to continue that conversation on Thursday.

The rally in Wilbraham took place at Crane Park off of Main Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.