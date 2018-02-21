Rally to be held in Wilbraham following Florida school shooting

A rally will be held on Wednesday pushing for change in the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida which killed 17 people.

It was a Wilbraham high school student, named Jamison Rohan, who took the initiative to set this rally up.

Rohan is encouraging people to bring signs and wear orange, the color that has become a national symbol in an effort to end gun violence.

Rohan is just a sophomore at Minnechaug Regional High School. She said after seeing the events that unfolded in Florida last week, she knew it was time to step up, showing support not only for the victims, but to come together and make a change.

The ‘never again’ movement is being seen across the country, including Parkland, and Rohan said it’s as simple as that.

School administration has listened to what she had to say, which helped encourage her to put this together.

Rohan is hoping her fellow students will join her on Wednesday, because according to her, something must be done.

"I've been so desensitized to these things because of how many there have been,” she said. "It didn't hit me until I heard the stories about what the people really went through."

This rally comes as the White House gets set to host a listening session for teachers and students impacted by past school shootings, including members of the Parkland community.

The session will discuss efforts to ensure safety at schools across the country.

Law enforcement will be invited on Thursday to continue that conversation.

The rally in Wilbraham will be at Crane Park just off of Main Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

