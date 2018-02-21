Southampton water main break impacted resident's morning routines

It was a tough morning for communities in Southampton after a six foot water main break on College Highway left businesses and families dry.

The break even affected February vacation plans for kids looking to make the most of a spring-like afternoon.

The water main break was discovered at the Peanuts Daycare center on College Highway, according to Southampton Police.

The Southampton Water Department was sent out at 5 a.m. to repair the water main break that impacted businesses in the area and neighborhoods more than a mile away.

Southampton residents shared their water troubles with Western Mass News.

“We don’t have any water, we don’t have plumbing that’s working. We had to rinse our mouths out instead of brushing our teeth," said Southampton resident Hillary Bucs.

She said she had to go to the gym just to take a shower, and couldn’t prepare for a full day of teaching at Western New England University, but she was more concerned about her daughter Marissa’s big plans.

“We have about seven children coming over, and we’re gonna have to make different plans in order to accommodate the kids, because you can’t have a lot of children over when you don’t have working plumbing.”

Marissa, like many others, was looking forward to the February break play date. The lack of water put a damper on this warm and sunny day.

The break, which has since been restored, impacted 20 homes and 6 businesses.

