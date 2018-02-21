Water main break in Southampton causing issues throughout town

A water main break on College Highway in Southampton is causing issues, according to police.

The water main break was discovered earlier this morning, Southampton police said, in the area of the Big Y on College Highway.

In a post to Facebook police said the water main break is impacting “numerous areas of town.”

Police confirmed the water department is on the scene and making repairs.

They also said that there is no impact to normal traffic, as of now.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

