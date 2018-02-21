School officials fail to report gun magazine to police

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Several parents are outraged over the fact that the discovery of a gun magazine at a Massachusetts school went unreported for more than a month.

In a statement released Tuesday, Medford schools confirmed a cleaning crew found the loaded clip in the auditorium at the McGlynn Middle and Elementary School Dec. 28.

City Councilor Breanna Lungo-Koehn says school personnel notified her about the magazine last Thursday over concerns related to last week's fatal school shooting in Florida.

She notified police, and officers swept the school Tuesday. No weapons were found.

Medford Superintendent Roy Belson said during a city council meeting Tuesday the principal may have thrown away the clip. Belson says he believes the find was an "isolated incident."

Belson has since apologized for not telling police.

