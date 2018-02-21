Woman accused of threatening Chicopee officer turns herself in

The woman accused of threatening to stab an officer with “her dirty needle” following a shoplifting incident in Chicopee turned herself in to police.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said Johanna Nadeau entered the Stop and Shop on Memorial Drive around 4 p.m. on Valentines Day.

The theft that Wilk said the woman committed wasn’t initially a big deal.

“A Loss Prevention Officer observed this, and followed this female out of the store,” Wilk explained in a post to Facebook. “$27 is not a lot of merchandise, and if she had complied with the store detective, this would not really be an issue.”

“As the store security officer attempted to stop and speak with her, she placed her hands in her pocket, and told him she would, ‘stab him with her dirty needle,’” Wilk said. “Making threats to stab someone with a ‘dirty needle’ is a felony.”

Nadeu turned herself in to police Tuesday night, according to Wilk.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.