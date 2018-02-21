Woman threatens to stab officer following shoplifting incident

This past Valentine’s Day, Chicopee police say a woman threatened to stab an officer with “her dirty needle” following a shoplifting incident.

Officer Michael Wilk, with the Chicopee Police Department, said it all happened around 4 p.m. at the Stop and Shop on Memorial Drive.

The theft that Wilk said the woman committed wasn’t initially a big deal.

“A Loss Prevention Officer observed this, and followed this female out of the store,” Wilk explained in a post to Facebook. “$27 is not a lot of merchandise, and if she had complied with the store detective, this would not really be an issue.”

But what happened next is the reason police are now looking to identify this woman.

“As the store security officer attempted to stop and speak with her, she placed her hands in her pocket, and told him she would, ‘stab him with her dirty needle,’” Wilk said. “Making threats to stab someone with a ‘dirty needle’ is a felony.”

Police have yet to be able to identify this woman, but they were able to get a description of the vehicle she fled in.

The vehicle in question is a Gray GMC Sierra.

The Loss Prevention Officer said the woman is known to other businesses.

If you do know this woman, you are asked to contact Chicopee police at: 413-594-1740.

